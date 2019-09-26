Coalition Letter to Congress: Oppose Bans on Facial Recognition Technology

Thirty-nine organizations sent an open letter to Congress opposing bans on law enforcement use of facial recognition technology.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce today that a coalition of thirty-nine organizations and individuals from prominent research organizations, trade associations, law enforcement groups, and technology companies, sent an open letter to Congress opposing bans on law enforcement use of facial recognition technology. The letter — which includes the International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA), the leading voice on biometrics and identity issues — supports the proper, accurate, and effective of facial recognition in law enforcement and other security uses.“Facial recognition technology significantly outperforms humans,“ said IBIA executive Director Tovah LaDier, and “does things unaided that humans cannot, including identifying exploited children in dark web pornography.”“Bans on facial recognition technology put improvements in community safety in a standstill, blocking advancements that would improve both public security and law enforcement oversight.”The letter recommends that lawmakers reject bans and instead focus on expanding testing and performance standards, developing best practices and guidance for law enforcement, and additional training for different uses of the technology.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.