Calling all Youth and Young Adults!

COVID-19 has been a roller-coaster ride of events and emotions, with lots of unexpected changes, twists, and turns. If this sounds like a familiar experience– you are NOT alone!

NC DHHS’ Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Services wants to give teens and young adults like you a place to voice and share your experiences at the Teen Town Hall.

Things you may want to share:

What has helped you cope?

What can adults learn from teens and young adults in our community?

How can we share our resiliency skills with others to help them through difficult times?

Join other teens and young adults, ages 13 to 19, for an open discussion about the impact of COVID-19 on teens, with Kody Kinsley, NC DHHS Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Space is limited with preference given to youth and young adults. Family members/caregivers, providers and professionals supporting youth are asked to take an active listening role during this event, while holding space for youth to engage with one another.

Register Here: https://tiny.one/TeenTownHall-2021

Join the Live Stream Event and chat on the Governor’s Institute’s Facebook Page: facebook.com/GovInst/

Follow the event on the Governor’s Institute on YouTube @GovInst in view-only.

Questions? Contact Kate Barrow, Community Engagement Specialist Email: Katherine.Barrow@dhhs.nc.gov Phone/Text: 919-621-1116