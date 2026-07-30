NCDHHS Seeks System of Care Advisory Council Members

Photo Caption: The NC System of Care Team at the Inaugural System of Care Day, held on June 5, 2026 at the Poe Center for Health Education in Raleigh. They are joined by NC Representative Sarah Crawford.

NCDHHS is seeking dedicated and diverse people from across North Carolina to apply for the NC System of Care Advisory Council.

The council will bring together families, youth, young adults, community partners, providers, state agencies, advocates and other stakeholders to provide strategic guidance and recommendations that strengthen North Carolina's System of Care.

North Carolina's System of Care is a model of organizing services for children and youth who are struggling with emotional, behavioral or mental health issues. It helps families who are working with multiple agencies, like social services, schools, foster care or juvenile justice. North Carolina's System of Care is strongest when it reflects the voices, experiences and expertise of the communities it serves.

Apply by Aug.1 be considered during the first phase of application review. Applications will be continue to be accepted on a rolling basis until the council is fully seated.

NCDHHS welcomes applications from:

Parents and caregivers

Youth and young adults (16 to 24)

Family members

People with lived experience

Community members

Educators

Healthcare and behavioral health professionals

Advocates and nonprofit leaders

Human Service Workers

Faith Leaders

Community System of Care Collaborative Members

Anyone who wants to help improve outcomes for children and families

The System of Care Advisory Council will begin meeting in this fall. The council's framework was created with input from more than 300 people who participated in co-design sessions and surveys over the past year. Their feedback helped shape ideas about the council's size, membership, term limits, and how often, how long, where, and in what format meetings should be held. This feedback will guide the council's first meetings as members decide how these areas will work going forward.