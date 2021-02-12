Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, February 12, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Friday, February 12, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 12 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

Department of Information Technology, John Salazar, Secretary Designate Hitzman/Miller)

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(308) Brian Colón, State Auditor (Nichols/Miller)

(305) Hector Balderas, Attorney General (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

(370) Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Secretary of State (Nichols/Miller)

(394) Tim Eichenberg, State Treasurer (Torres/Miller)

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety, Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary (Rabin/Jimenez)

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(516) Department of Game and Fish, Michael Sloan, Director (Wan/Miner)

(539) State Land Office, Stephanie Garcia Richards, Commissioner of Public Lands (Wan/Miner)

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 21 RETIREE HEALTH CARE ACT (GONZALES/FIGUEROA)

SB 21 RETIREE HEALTH CARE ACT (GONZALES/FIGUEROA)

(337) State Investment Council, Steve Moise, State Investment Officer (Iglesias/Miller)

(366) Public Employees Retirement Association (Jorgensen/Miller)

Greg Trujillo, Interim Executive Director

(352) Educational Retirement Board, Jan Goodwin, Executive Director (Jorgensen/Miller)

(343) Retiree Health Care Authority. Dave Archuleta, Executive Director (Jorgensen/Miller)

Update of General Fund Estimates

Department of Finance and Administration. Debbie Romero, Acting Cabinet Secretary

Taxation and Revenue Department. Stephanie Schardin-Clarke, Secretary

Legislative Finance Committee, Dawn Iglesias, Chief Economist

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Saturday, February 13, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 155 ENERGY TRANSMISSION AUTHORITY CHANGES (TALLMAN)

SB 149 PROHIBIT NEW FRACKING LICENSES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 156 RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT (SOULES)

SB 243 REMOVE SOME SOLAR ENERGY GRT DEDUCTIONS (HICKEY)

SB 180 REFORESTATION CENTER ACT (WOODS)

SB 250 INDUSTRIAL FACILITY REMEDIATION & RESTORATION (SHARER)

*SB 276 REGIONAL HAZMAT RESPONSE VOLUNTEER TEAMS (PINTO)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

SB 156 RATEPAYER RELIEF ACT (SOULES)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 12, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 210 ETHNIC STUDIES EDUCATION (LOPEZ/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

SB 228 UNM CHICANO STUDIES DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 233 STUDENT BILL OF RIGHTS (LOPEZ)

SB 237 CHARTER SCHOOL DUTIES (LOPEZ)

SB236 INDEPENDENT CARLSBAD COMMUNITY COLLEGE (KERNAN)

SB 234 LOTTERY FOR HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS (PIRTLE)

SB 240 VOCATIONAL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIP ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 248 ANONYMOUS REPORTING IN SCHOOLS (NEVILLE)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 12, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 150 YOUTH PROGRAMS IN NORTHERN NM (CAMPOS)

SB 178 SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT FEASIBILITY STUDY (HEMPHILL)

SB 188 MENTORSHIP AND GUIDANCE PROGRAMS FUNDING (CAMPOS)

SB 205 HOMELESS VETERAN OUTREACH (TALLMAN)

SB 182 THREATENING A PUBLIC OFFICIAL CRIME (CERVANTES)

SB 183 UNIFORM COLLATERAL CONSEQUENCES OF CONVICTION (CERVANTES)

SB 184 PREVENTION OF CONGENITAL SYPHILIS IN INFANTS (STEFANICS/FERRARY)

SB 187 TOBACCO SETTLEMENT PERMANENT FUND (CAMPOS)

SB 191 BRIDGES ACROSS NM PROGRAM (LOPEZ)

SB 192 LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCLOSURE OF EVIDENCE (LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions. If you did not receive a response, check your junk email.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 332 SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICTS (BACA)

SB 361 RURAL TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND (PADILLA)

For public participation send an email to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. Public comment is limited to two minutes per person. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 15 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 12, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

The Honorable Michael E. Vigil, Chief Justice, New Mexico Supreme Court

Administrative Office of the Courts. Arthur W. Pepin. Director

*SB 4 REDISTRICTING PRECINCT BOUNDARIES (IVEY-SOTO)

SB 22 VEHICLE DRIVERS YIELD TO THE RIGHT WAY TO BUS (GONZALES)

SB 39 NAMES OF FINALISTS FOR EXECUTIVE POSITIONS (TALLMAN)

SB 46 TAKE-HOME OPIOID DISPENSING BY NURSES (PADILLA)

SB 102 DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)

Monday, February 15, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 66 PERMITTED PERCENTAGE RATES FOR LOANS (SOULES)

SB 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG)

*SB 74 PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL (BACA)

SB 86 USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 96 MATERNAL MORTALITY CASE REVIEWS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 114 MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE PROCEDURE (O’NEILL)

SB 122 NON-PHARMACIST USE OF INSIGNIAS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 266 STAGGER CERTAIN JUDICIAL TERMS (IVEY-SOTO)

SB 267 ADD MOUNTED PATROL TO LAW ENFORCEMENT (PIRTLE)

*SB 286 EMERGENCY CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION PROCEDURE (IVEY-SOTO)

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. If you wish to provide written comments, keep them to 300 words or less. The deadline to respond is Sunday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Friday, February 12, 2021 – Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SMITH, SONYA APPOINTMENT Secretary, Veterans’ Services Department (ORTIZ y PINO)

SALAZAR, JOHN APPOINTMENT Secretary of Information Technology (PADILLA)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Thursday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

