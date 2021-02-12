New Scheduling Service Offers Global Access
KOVVK launched its KVA Plan to help individuals schedule events, meetings and parties.”UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOVVK is announcing the launch of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) scheduling plan – the KVA Plan. While the service is mainly geared towards personal users, businesses may also find it valuable. Users can schedule events, meetings, parties, and family get- togethers, including virtual meetings, which may be preferable during the current pandemic. Users also have the ability to select dates, create polls and send messages, eliminating the need for endless emails back and forth to arrange meetings. The KVA Plan is accessible globally and has already been translated into 15 languages; it is available both as SaaS and as an iOS mobile app. Following its launch on February 1, the plan already has 2,000 users.
— Klim Kouznetsov
KOVVK was founded by Klim Kouznetsov, operating as a sole proprietor – employing only freelance translators. In designing the software, he took particular care to ensure it would be accessible to all, making careful adjustments to help the visually impaired such as: color schemes; spacing between lines, words and letters; letter sizes; special fonts; and more.
Additionally, he will donate the entire profits from 2021 to low-income Americans who have lost jobs as a result of COVID-19.
“The service was launched in the middle of a pandemic; since I was fortunate enough to be in employment, I made a decision to donate the profits for 2021 to people who have been affected financially by COVID-19, low-income families who have lost jobs due to the virus,” says Kouznetsov. “As most of our current users are from the US, that is where we will be donating money.”
The interface is user friendly, needing just a few basic steps:
- Completion of information, naming the plan and establishing the location for the event
- Uploading a banner
- Offering dates for guests to choose from (guests can select their preferred dates)
- Adding polls (optional) Adding guests’ names
More features are available including: use of nicknames, profile pictures, calendars and reminders. Access is free; however, if users choose a subscription, they can enjoy additional functions such as creating polls or changing the expiry date on a plan.
For more information on the KVA scheduling plan go to https://kvaplan.com/en-us/
