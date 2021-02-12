Sweet Creative Contest Teaching Kids Positive Fulfilling Value Love What is Love
Recruiting for Good sponsors meaningful kids creative contest; Celebrating Women in America and is rewarding entries with 'Love What is Love' Jewelry LA Made.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Our meaningful creative contests teach kids, Love What is Love. Each contest has a positive theme; from Valentine's to Mother's Day 'We're Celebrating Women' in America."
How Awesome Creative Kids Participate?'
Kids (kindergarten to high school) participate in 'draw your favorite female teacher' contest launching on Valentine's Day; the 10 most creative entries win Love What is Love Jewelry Made in LA By Parrish Walsh. Winners announced on March 1st, 2021.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Before I started, Recruiting for Good, I worked as a Teacher. I honor my fellow professionals by creating fun contests for creative kids that love and appreciate their teachers!"
Fiction Jewelry By Parrish Walsh. You fall in love with the characters, drink in their emotions, and revel in their world. Now you can celebrate your love of books and relive the magic. Love wearing what inspires you close to your heart. Express your style in a personal way. www.FictionJewelry.com, Parrish designed, 'Love What is Love' Jewelry.
Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com
Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The SweetestGig,' meaningful creative contests, and beauty foodie parties.
Love is a Party...participate in Positive Americana to win invites to our exclusive specially designed Beauty Foodie Parties. To Learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
