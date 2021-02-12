3 World Champions meet Successful Entrepreneur

John Singson meeting 3 World Champions

Investing in Community will Create Prosperity

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you happen to live in the suburbs of L.A. John Singson, a successful real estate entrepreneur can never be missed. Taking Los Angeles County by storm. Singson comes from a very well-known powerful political family in the Philippines. Surrounded by big celebrities 99% of the time, without a doubt, he was able to connect The World's First Mexican Heavyweight champion in boxing "Andy Ruiz" and the boxing superstar Ryan Garcia along with his dear friend - the Baddest man on the planet "Mike Tyson".

Mr. Singson has been visiting Tyson Ranch along with Mayor Albert Robles of Carson, California to seek potential investments with Tyson Ranch Companies.

John Singson continues to grow his empire despite being born with a shocking background. Even though his famous grandfather former Governor "Chavit Singson" has been one of the most powerful men in The Philippines, not only considering that his grandfather has private-army, yachts, jets, tigers, lions, and more. John differs himself from many rich families that go with the usual.

Being able to stay humble, stay simple, succeed and maintain balance in social life is one of John's must-do list -- just like being friends with top-notch individuals and also being recognized in the Filipino charities and community. Seems not so simple.

When asked "what's it like to have this lifestyle? What's it like being born into a world like this"?

"For me, it is just another day, I mean everything in life is temporary but it's beyond good enough when you live happily. I only count what I have, & not what my family have and have achieved. I'm just a simple man with big dreams. I still have a lot to learn!"

Mr. Singson has been recognized as one of the most influential Filipino-Americans in Southern California. Despite his age, many say that his knowledge is ancient. Singson's wide business mentality and charming looks do not doubt succeeding even more.



