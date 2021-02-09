2021-02-09 14:18:41.673 Group of 10 Splits $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-02-09 14:18:41.673

A group of 10 Powerball players have split a $50,000 prize won by matching four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number drawn in the Jan. 16 drawing. The ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 502 N. Weber Ave., in Salisbury.

The winners are: Berger residents Gerald and Carolyn Speckhals; James Blackwell of Keytesville; Salisbury residents Connor Brown, Lori Brown, Mylie Brown, Connor Fawks and Brett Kesler and Cambelle Parker; and Gail Zemerick of Smithville.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 16 Powerball drawing were 14, 20, 39, 65 and 67, and the Powerball number was 2.

In the last fiscal year, players in Chariton County, where the ticket was purchased, won more than $793,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $81,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $225,000 went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.