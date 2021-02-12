Access Facebook and Other Banned Sites in Myanmar By Using a Free VPN
Stay safe and connected.UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media has been Myanmar’s primary weapon to resist the military coup that has ruled over and brought horrors to the country for the past week. Citizens were able to update the whole world about what is actually happening within the country’s borders and seek support through posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, when both the national and international media coverage was delimited. Consequently, when the military officials ordered an internet shutdown mandate, which forces mobile networks and internet service providers alike to ban access to social media, it caused an uproar—and ultimately, an uprising.
The aftermath of the internet shutdown
Apart from causing legions of people to rally on the streets, the nationwide censorship has directly affected the daily lives of the people living in Myanmar. Especially with the current situation at hand, people need the internet now more than ever. The shutdown has disabled access to basic necessities such as banking and healthcare. Additionally, students and remote employees are temporarily held up with their respective works. Safe to say, it has greatly affected the overall system.
Thankfully, people have found ways to continue living amid their ongoing fight. To help gain access to social media and other websites and services, downloading censorship circumvention tools such as a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service has gained traction among the citizens.
How a VPN can help bypass internet censorship
With a VPN, users are given unrestricted access to Facebook and other banned sites without the worry of having anyone monitoring their online activity. How? A VPN goes above and beyond any firewalls and internet blockage. By digging up a tunnel right between the user and the internet, they are free to browse without leaving any trace behind. It encrypts the data sent over the internet and redirects it to a secure server before sending it to its original destination. So, even if a third-party agent intercepts the connection, they will see nothing but jumbled and unreadable code.
By installing and activating a Virtual Private Network service, it can also mask the user’s real IP address and then replace it with a different one. This way, country officials won’t be able to track the user’s whereabouts, if and when necessary. People will be safe to connect and do with the internet what they normally would, safely and freely. They can go around internet blocks and access social media whenever and wherever they would like.
For starters, citizens can download a free VPN app like GoingVPN. It offers a safe and secured connection without the responsibility of monthly subscription fees. Learn more by visiting their website.
