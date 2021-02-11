An Excursion to the Past, a Historical Journey of Sale Creek and Coulterville, Tn.
A Thoughtful and Archival View of These Two Small Town Communities captures the overlapping history of tenacious settlers and fierce warriors on many fronts.CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Excursion to the Past is a unique, historical book of two small towns in America with long histories, beginning in 1775 at the sale of 20 million acres by the Cherokee Indian Nation to the Transylvania Company. That event sparked the great Indian Wars of East Tennessee that led up to the April 29, 1779 auction that gave Sale Creek its name. Where the coming of the Cincinnati Southern Railroad to the area, naming the depots of Coulterville and Sale Creek, and USPS establishing its own offices solidifies these communities.
Coulter, a retired, 40-year Hamilton County educator, is a sixth-generation native of Sale Creek, whose roots run deep, where his great-great-great-grandparents were original settlers in 1819. He masterfully weaves a thoughtful and archival view of these two small towns, whose overlapping history of tenacious settlers, battles, and fierce warriors, treasured memories that honors and shares the personal and humorous stories of veterans from both areas, 350 men and one woman, who valiantly served in World War II.
With his work, Curtis desires to bring awareness of the history of the communities of Sale Creek and Coulterville in Hamilton County, just 28 miles north of Chattanooga, TN., and to highlight much of the town’s history through pictorials, descriptions of events, genealogical information, and countless interviews with residents of the community, both past, and present.
Coulter has authored five books, numerous periodicals, published historical and geographical maps, along with information on the communities of Sale Creek and Coulterville. He continues to live in Sale Creek with Alice, his wife of fifty years, where he remains deeply committed to his community’s past, present, and future. In 1992, he also produced a historical calendar with events that took place for each date of the year at some time in the history of the town. All items are available at www.CoulterPublications.com
“If you like to read about the history of small-town USA, this book is a must. It is written in a very entertaining style, which you will love even if you are not a history buff,” said Candido Segarra, CEO of Foresight Publishers, a leading book and digital publishing company in Chattanooga, TN.
