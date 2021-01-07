Money Matters' Series Author, Veronica Karas Offers a New Approach to Systematic Financial Success
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Rohn said, "Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune." Author, Veronica Karas, (CFP) takes it one step further in asking, "If a person doesn't know where his next dollar is coming from usually he doesn't know where his last dollar went." While that statement is somewhat humorous, it also conveys a lot of truth!
In her second book in the Money Matters series, "Money Matters: Merging Lives, Merging Finances" and the release of the 2nd edition of "Money Matters: Everything You Should Have Learned in School, but Didn't", Veronica takes a step-by-step approach to the progressive nature of establishing a good foundation to build your personal finances on.
Her books take a no-nonsense style, helping you walk through the seemingly continuous minefields of discerning personal finances, all the while discovering that gaining financial knowledge does matter because Money Matters.
As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER Professional, Veronica uses her experience and knowledge to help individuals from all walks of life to ditch the overwhelm around money and become financially free. She is committed to giving completely conflict-free advice and has a deep passion for the impact that financial literacy has.
Veronica Karas
