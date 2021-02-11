Rizing, LLC Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2021 for Cloud Delivery
Award Presented to Rizing at SAP Customer Success Summit 2021STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizing today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Award for Partner Excellence 2021 for Cloud Delivery. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.
“We share this honor with our customers who trusted us with their business transformations to the cloud,” said Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing. “An SAP implementation is a collaboration of business savvy, technical skills and really effective communication and change management. Trust is an essential part of that equation. I am enormously proud that we earned that trust.”
Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.
“Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Excellence Awards,” said Nanette Lazina, vice president midmarket channels, SAP America. “These partners have demonstrated the innovation and execution needed to deliver the highest level of value to our joint customers. I applaud Rizing as the recipient of this SAP Partner Excellence Award 2021 Cloud Delivery. Our partners are integral to our customers’ success and I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish together in 2021 and beyond.”
Rizing, an SAP gold partner and authorized reseller of SAP solutions, has been a leader in the SAP ecosystem for over 16 years. In 2020 alone, Rizing delivered 90 SAP cloud implementations across various industries, including healthcare, utilities, public sector, consumer industries, retail, technology, manufacturing, and finance. With a customer loyalty score (NPS) above industry and SAP ecosystem standards, Rizing, ranks 4.7 on a five-point scale with the peer review organization, Raven Intel. Organizations from small and medium business to Fortune 500 large enterprises have worked with Rizing to transform their businesses through SAP cloud software.
Rizing received its award during the Customer Success Summit 2021, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. Formally called SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting, this is SAP’s largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities, and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.
It’s the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing’s objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP cloud technologies, our geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products to optimize and extend SAP such as Blueline, Lyra, Codex, Mercury, and Hydrogen. With real-life experience in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your grow
th. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.
