LE&RN organizes virtual National Action Week for lymphatic diseases, March 22-26, 2021
Demands: National Lymphatic Commission at NIH and “lymphatic diseases” to be eligible for study at DOD
Now is not the time to rest; now is the time to maintain pressure. If we come together, we will ensure Congress follows through on promises and we will make progress for those who struggle with LD.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In August of last year, hundreds of activists, mobilized by LE&RN, took part in National Action Week. This action resulted in Congress calling for the establishment of a National Lymphatic Commission on Lymphatic Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It also established a $1.5 million competitive grant program for Chronic Disease Education and Awareness at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), with lymphatic diseases the only disease specifically mentioned.
LE&RN is calling on the community to come together as it did in August. All calls and meetings will once again be handled via video calls, telephone, and email. More lawmakers than ever before are now aware of the struggles faced on a daily basis by those with lymphatic diseases (LD), such as lymphedema (LE). And many have become champions for the LD community.
“We are proud of the progress we’ve made, particularly during last year’s National Action Week,” said William Repicci, President & CEO of LE&RN. “But now is not the time to rest. Indeed, now is the time to keep the pressure on. If we once again come together as a community, we will ensure that Congress follows through on promises made and we can deliver further gains for all those who struggle with LD. I urge everyone who cares about the future of LD to join this effort.”
Here's what LE&RN activists will be asking for as they gear up to speak with representatives during the week of March 22:
• Now that Congress has called for the establishment of a National Lymphatic Commission on Lymphatic Diseases, we want to see follow-through and concrete action to make this Commission at the NIH a reality.
• We want “lymphatic diseases” to be included as a category eligible for study in the Department of Defense (DOD) Peer-Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP) in FY 2022. Lymphatic diseases disproportionately affect active duty service members and first responders, as these diseases often arise from trauma, bacterial infections, burn pit exposure, and cancer-treatment complications.
Sign up for email alerts, and watch Facebook and Twitter for updates. LE&RN will soon ask activists to register as planning for the March National Action Week gets underway.
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.
