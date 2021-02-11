Imagine Dragons, Local H, The Struts join Smashing Pumpkins, Fall Out Boy, plus 25+ acts for Virtual fest, Fundraiser
JBTV Revolution Television Virtual Festival - Presented by the Jim Beam® Highball presents unmatched live music performance catalog Feb 12 - 14, 2021.
JBTV REVOLUTION TELEVISION VIRTUAL FESTIVAL is a once-in-a-lifetime on-demand music experience showcasing the very best concert performances from JBTV's archive.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JBTV Revolution Television Virtual Festival - Presented by the Jim Beam® Highball features full concert performances by The Smashing Pumpkins, Imagine Dragons, Fall Out Boy, Local H, The Struts, AWOLNATION, Charli XCX, and more than 25 genre-spanning artists. JBTV REVOLUTION TELEVISION VIRTUAL FESTIVAL streams in high definition exclusively at JBTVMusic.com and benefits Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL), National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), and music therapy foundation Nordoff Robbins.
"JBTV REVOLUTION TELEVISION VIRTUAL FESTIVAL is a once-in-a-lifetime on-demand music experience showcasing the very best concert performances from JBTV's archive," says Peter Bowers, JBTV Music Television executive producer. "JBTV REVOLUTION TELEVISION VIRTUAL FESTIVAL recreates the musical variety of a festival with footage of entire concerts recorded at Chicago music venues and at JBTV’s studios. Each timeless performance, whether it was recorded 30 years or 30 days ago, will remind viewers of the excitement only a live concert brings."
JBTV REVOLUTION TELEVISION VIRTUAL FESTIVAL lets viewers create their own festival experience from more than 20 hours of concert footage highlighted with never before seen content and outtakes. A percentage of each ticket sold benefits Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) and the CIVL SAVE Emergency Relief Fund providing financial relief to the staff, artists, and independent live music venues, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), and music therapy foundation Nordoff Robbins.
"Chicago's independent music venues are seeing a glimmer of light at the end of a long, dark tunnel," says says Joe Shanahan, Chicago Independent Venue League founding board member and founder of Metro/smartbar/GMan Tavern. "Many bands who headline the world's largest music festivals played some of their first concerts on our stages. As we begin to think about reopening our doors to live music fans, we're thrilled to relive those magic moments."
The JBTV REVOLUTION TELEVISION VIRTUAL FESTIVAL lineup includes The Smashing Pumpkins, Imagine Dragons, Fall Out Boy, Local H, Charli XCX, AWOLNATION, Alt-J, Filter, Portugal. The Man, The Ting Tings, PUP, Frank Turner, HONNE, Gary Numan, Atlas Genius, Twin Peaks, Dead Sara, The Joy Formidable, Mayday Parade, The Wombats, Bad Suns, Arizona, Failure, Biffy Clyro, Taylor Bennet, LPX, and Grandson. Full festival details at JBTVMusic.com.
Single-day passes are $12.00. Full festival passes are $20.00 and include seven additional days of viewing on-demand. Tickets are on sale now through TIXR and JBTVmusic.com.
ABOUT JBTV MUSIC TELEVISION
JBTV Music Television is America’s longest running music television program, dedicated to introducing the world to new artists since 1984. Legendary host Jerry Bryant’s live music showcase has unveiled multiple groundbreaking musicians. Performers such as Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Smashing Pumpkins, Jeff Buckley, and many more all received their initial television exposure on JBTV Music Television. Offering free live performances at our studio stage, as well as archived sets streaming on our YouTube channel, JBTV is the premier destination for all music lovers.
ABOUT CHICAGO INDEPENDENT VENUE LEAGUE
Chicago Independent Venue League (CIVL) advocates on behalf of Chicago’s independently owned and operated concert venues and music halls. Founded in 2017, CIVL works to insure the long-term viability of its member venues so they may continue to provide event-goers with enjoyable live music experiences.
Chicago’s reputation as a world renowned live music hub is largely due to independently owned and operated music venues’ legacies of nurturing homegrown talent. Performers from every genre are afforded opportunities to earn national recognition. More than 30 CIVL member venues proudly represent Chicago’s culture and musical style.
Chicago Independent Venue League is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit organization. Visit CIVLChicago.com for more information or to contribute.
