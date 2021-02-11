Grandson on Legacy of Civil Rights Leader, Milton Dove Sr.'s 73 yr. 'Green Book' Company During Black History Month

From Left to Right Mr. Milton Dove, Sr. , Garry L. Jones (Grandson), Mr. Milton Dove, Jr. (Son) Dove's and Sons Auto Service - A 'Green Book' Listed Business From 1950-1955, During Jim Crow Era The Negro Motorist Green Book, Publisher - Helped Black Travelers Avoid Jim Crow

Grandson of Civil Rights Leader Milton Dove Sr. Recounts Success of Grandfather’s Leadership for Blacks & Historical "Green Book" Business

NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Negro Motorist Green Book, popularly known as the Green Book, was a travel guide intended to help African American motorists avoid social obstacles prevalent during the period of racial segregation, commonly referred to as Jim Crow. The Green Book listed businesses that would accept African American customers.

Listed in the Green Book from 1950-1955 under the 'service station' category, Doves & Son's Auto Service, founded by Milton Dove, Sr. served the coastal plain, in county of Lenoir in North Carolina. The auto service, helped protect and shield African American's from racism and the Jim Crow era while providing service during travel.

"There was a lot that I didn’t know about my paternal grandparents, Mr. Milton Dove, Sr. and Mrs. Francis Dove, because I was raised by my maternal grandparents, Mr. Wesley Jones and Mrs. Tessie Jones. It was only until I got older and started working at my father and grandfather’s auto service that I truly got to know them. I would hear bits and pieces of the impact my grandfather had in the community. When he passed in 2017, I would learn more when I attended the funeral," said Garry Jones, Founder of Advocate4Justice & A4J Sportswear.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Jones founded a civil rights organization Advocate4Justice after learning of unfair prison sentences handed out to African American's while working for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. After years of advocating, marches and partitioning Congress, Jones broadened his message of prison reform through a clothing line - A4J Sportswear. A4J Sportswear raises awareness on the need for prison reform, fair prison sentences and addresses unwarranted brutality that results in unnecessary loss of life of unarmed people.

"In retrospect, I got my activism from both sides of my family and was influenced by the community I grew up in. Later on, I would establish my own organization, advocate4justice. Advocate4justice raises awareness regarding a more fair, non-biased criminal justice system; one where punishments fit the crime, rehabilitation is an objective for non-violent offenders, and one where effective re-entry tools are in place and readily available for those who’ve completed their sentences," shared Jones.

In 1976 when the Lenoir County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was established, Jones' grandfather, Mr. Milton Dove, Sr. was elected as the branch president. He was an NAACP Golden Heritage Lifetime Member and encouraged everyone to join as a lifetime member. While branch president, school desegregation was a primary initiative, however they also fought to eliminate discriminatory employment practices and spearheaded a voter registration drive. The NAACP presented him with many awards as he worked on the county, conference, and state levels. Throughout his life, he worked against Jim Crow Laws and upon discerning that they understood and accepted the risks associated with public protests, he encouraged his children to stand up for social justice. He successfully sued the Kinston School District for conducting a separate but unequal education system.

Shares Jones, "The lawsuit resulted in a court-ordered integration plan resulting in his daughter Lorna’s (my aunt) enrollment in the previously “whites only” Northwest Elementary School. Prior to that, his daughter Kaye (my aunt) was one of the first black student enrollees in Grainger High School under the Freedom of Choice Plan. My grandfather attended the March on Washington in 1963 along with a bus load of other community activists was one of his fondest memories. On August 28, 2013 I attended the 50 year Anniversary on the March on Washington following in his footsteps."

Mr. Dove's vast list of achievements include:

● The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award. This award is amongst the most prestigious awards conferred by the Governor of North Carolina on a citizen. This award is awarded to a person for exemplary services to the State of North Carolina and their communities, and who went above and beyond the call of duty. Their service made a significant impact and strengthened the state of North Carolina.

● First NACCP Life Member in Lenoir County, and wrote more than 125 Life Members.

● Suing the Kinston City School Board to integrate (Won)

● Suing a Kinston doctor to desegregate patient facilities (Won)

● Suing Lagrange Police Department for a wrongful death of a mental patient (Won)

● Becoming a member of the committee to work out Fair Share agreement with Hardee’s/ Carl’s Jr. (Achieved)

● Becoming a member of a committee to workout Fair Share agreement with First Financial Bank (Achieved)

● Working to improve the voting strength of blacks in Lenoir county (Improved)

● Sponsoring black entertainers to Kinston prior to the integration of music performances. (Kinston was the first to host many of today’s black music greats under his leadership.)

● Founder of Doves and Son’s Auto Service/Garage - A historical Green Book business for 73 years.

"Prior to that, his daughter Kaye (Jones' aunt) was one of the first black student enrollees in Grainger High School under the Freedom of Choice Plan. My grandfather attended the March on Washington in 1963 along with a bus load of other community activists was one of his fondest memories. On August 28, 2013 I attended the 50 year Anniversary on the March on Washington following in his footsteps. Also being an ardent supporter and admirer of Nelson Mandela, in 1997 my grandfather visited South Africa and toured Mandela’s home in Soweto and the place of his 27-year imprisonment, Robbins Island. The trip to South Africa was truly a highlight of his life."

Federal Parole & Founder of Advocate 4 Justice