Benchmark CAE Applications on HPC Server: Nor-Tech, Lenovo, Intel Collaboration

Nor-Tech is offering a no-cost benchmark of leading applications like Abaqus and Fluent on a Lenovo/Intel ThinkSystem server optimized for CAE applications.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the world’s experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, is offering a no-cost benchmark of leading applications like Abaqus and Fluent on a Lenovo/Intel ThinkSystem server optimized for CAE applications. The fully integrated, turnkey server is a collaboration between Lenovo, Intel and Nor-Tech.

According to Top500.org, Lenovo is the number-one supercomputer provider—the company’s ThinkSystem servers, optimized with Intel Xeon Scalable Processors and Nor-Tech’s integration expertise, deliver the following benefits over CAE desktops and workstations:

• Faster time to market—complete jobs in minutes, rather than hours/days

• Improved productivity—through centralized system management

• Simplified collaboration

• World-class support before, during and after delivery

Lenovo’s ThinkSystem Servers with Intel Xeon Scalable Processors are expertly integrated by Nor-Tech’s engineers with leading-edge CAE software, such as Abaqus and Fluent. The customizable servers are dense-compute and scale seamlessly.

These ThinkSystem servers are delivered pre-configured, with applications installed and ready to deploy–providing easy desktop access for engineers and CAE analysts. Systems can be remotely managed with updates and user support.

Intel Xeon Scalable processors, using the Intel Optane persistent memory and Intel Deep Learning (DL) Boost, deliver groundbreaking platform innovations for digital transformation.

Benefits include strong, capable platforms and breakthrough HPC and high-performance data analytics innovation.

Nor-Tech offers best-in-class engineering expertise, partnerships with today’s top CAE application providers and exclusive access to proprietary open source utilities. Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Our close working relationship with both Lenovo and Intel has culminated in many breakthroughs for our clients, including these specialized servers for CAE applications.”

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.

