Lake Elsinore Storm to Continue as Padres Affiliate
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time of recent uncertainty, one thing is now certain; Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball will continue to play ball as an affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The Storm and the Padres confirmed this week that they will continue to be part of the same system, as will the other three Padres affiliate teams. After a tough year without baseball at the Diamond due to COVID-19 restrictions, and an announcement that MLB was eliminating 40 minor league teams entirely, this is very good news. The Storm will announce their 2021 game schedule as soon as it is finalized by the league, and look forward to bringing fans, players, friends, and family back to the stadium as soon as possible. COVID protocols will also be announced in cooperation with local government officials.
The continued affiliation was announced jointly by the Padres and the Storm. Storm co-owners Gary Jacobs and Len Simon have said that the Storm valued their relationship with the Padres, and were pleased that, with all the upheaval in minor league baseball, this bond remains strong. Shaun Brock, Storm Baseball’s CEO and co-General Manager, said, “Storm Baseball and the Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore is and always will be a partner in the community. We strive to be your home team, no matter where you are from. We value our fans and look forward to creating lasting memories for years to come.”
“We’re thrilled to continue our established relationships with El Paso, San Antonio, Fort Wayne and Lake Elsinore,” said Padres Senior Director of Player Development Sam Geaney. “Our affiliates are as key to their communities as they have been to the success of our player development system, and we look forward to bringing the next wave of Padres prospects through our system in the years to come.”
This news is welcomed by many in the local community. “The Lake Elsinore Storm has been a valued partner and conduit of highly sought-after talent for two decades,” said Bob Magee, Mayor for the City of Lake Elsinore. “It is no accident that the parent team made the playoffs last year and we are proud that the San Diego Padres have once again agreed to extend their relationship with our hometown team!”
The Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium has a lot to be excited about in 2021. Since the end of the 2019 season, the facility has added several major upgrades to enhance the fan experience even further. The stadium has upgraded its two outfield videoboards which will now be run with all new state of the art tech with a brand-new production booth with increased audio and video capabilities running throughout The Diamond. New LED stadium field lights enhance the viewing experience to a level far above Class-A standards. The Diamond Taproom, a year-round restaurant, opened at the stadium, with a huge patio overlooking the field with great views of the videoboards and dozens of TVs of its own. The stadium, whose fans voted it Best of the Ballparks 2021 on BallparkDigest.com, clearly earned the title before any of these exciting new features were added.
In 2020, the Storm brought unique entertainment to The Diamond as they adapted to an unprecedented year. The Diamond Drive-In brought movies to our parking lot, and Diamond Drive-In: Live in Concert! showcased top tier tribute bands in a safe but exciting environment. Christine Kavic, the Lake Elsinore Storm CFO and co-General Manager, says the Storm plans to continue both movies and concerts in 2021 in new and exciting ways.
About the Lake Elsinore Storm
Gearing up for its 27th season as a member of Major League Baseball in a Class-A Minor League branch, the Storm chase its fourth league title. An affiliate of the San Diego Padres since 2001, notable alumni to wear the Storm uniform since then include Jake Peavy and Cory Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner. For more information on the Lake Elsinore Storm, please visit www.stormbaseball.com.
