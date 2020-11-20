5000 Thanksgivings from Lake Elsinore Storm
5000 Free Meals will be served from 8am-4pm Wednesday November 25th, at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore. Reservations are available at Diamondtaproom.com
LAKE ELSINORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lake Elsinore Storm is announcing a free Thanksgiving dinner to-go for the surrounding communities. On Wednesday, November 25th, free prepackaged heat and-serve-meals will be distributed in a drive-through format at Storm Stadium. Sponsored by a wide variety of local and regional sponsors, this effort will bring 5,000 meals to the community. The free meals include fresh cooked turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, sides, and dessert, all freshly cooked on site. Reservations are required and can be found at DiamondTaproom.com, the website for the newly rebranded year-round restaurant at the stadium.
— Len Simon
Response from the community has been overwhelming, as of Wednesday, November 18th, nearly all meal reservations have already been claimed. This is just one of the many things that Storm has been working on during this year without a Minor League baseball season. Len Simon, co-owner of the Lake Elsinore Storm, says, “Although there was no Storm baseball this year, the Storm is still here and remains eager to support our community with this free Thanksgiving Family Dinner. We look forward to seeing you at the ballpark for any and all of our events in the coming year.”
This Thanksgiving dinner is just one of the ways the Lake Elsinore Storm has been giving back in 2020. When the Minor League Baseball season’s future was uncertain, the staff took the opportunity to help meet the needs of the community in this unprecedented pandemic. In March, the stadium started their Storm Meals program, which delivered hundreds of heat-and-serve meals to the local community during stay at home orders. The stadium also offered their facility to host several blood drives when the need was at its peak. The Storm also partnered with Feeding America to host several drive-through food pickup events, which served thousands of local residents. When store shelves were at their emptiest, the Storm partnered with Shamrock foods to sell household basics, toilet paper and groceries at cost to those in need.
In May, the stadium rolled out the Diamond Drive-In, a drive-in movie theater at an affordable cost, giving families a safe and socially distanced entertainment option. Hundreds of movie tickets were given out to the community, and a recent showing of the Disney movie “Frozen” was completely free to all attendees with a donation of canned food. The response was better than expected, and all of the donated food will go to the Dream Center in Lake Elsinore, an organization that finds and fills the needs of local families. Drive-in movies were also offered as fundraisers to community and school groups, which provided a safe and easy way for these organizations to raise much-needed funds during these uncertain times. Fundraisers are currently booked through the end of the year. Storm most recently expanded their Diamond Drive-In to include Drive-In concerts. They have featured tribute bands such as The Who Experience, Garth Live and most recently Metalachi. On 11/25, Bruno and the Hooligans will be on stage, followed by Queen Nation on 12/6. Storm has plans to continue all of these safe community activities in 2021.
The stadium has historically been used as a site for local schools’ graduation ceremonies. When the Storm staff realized that local high school seniors were missing out on many traditional activities, they came up with a plan in partnership with local Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez. The Senior Sunrise breakfast served students from Lakeside High School, Elsinore High School, and Temescal Canyon High School all in a socially distant and safe manner.
Christine Kavic, co-General Manager of the Lake Elsinore Storm, says the organization plans to continue to give back to the community in creative and impactful ways in the future. ”The ability to give back to our community that supports us is a value we share and a privilege we embrace. We are thankful for our family and friends, giving back to our community is what is most important any time of year.”
The free Thanksgiving meals will be available on Wednesday, November 25th. Reservations are required and can be found at DiamondTaproom.com. This event is being held in partnership with The City of Lake Elsinore, Cherished Memories Photography, Shamrock Foodservice, The Batter Up Bakery, Anderson Chevrolet, Inland Empire General Contractors, Kickfin, Hollywood Elite Security, ET’s Lounge, Grace and Truth Worship Ministry, The Lake Elsinore Rotary Club, Gold Cup Mortgage, and D & G Insurance Services. For more information, contact Storm Media at info@stormbaseball.com.
About the Lake Elsinore Storm
As a member of the California League, an Advanced-A Minor League branch, the Storm look to chase its fourth league title in 2021. An affiliate of the San Diego Padres since 2001, notable alumni to wear the Storm uniform since then include Jake Peavy and Cory Kluber, the 2014 American League Cy Young Award winner. For more information on the Lake Elsinore Storm, please visit www.stormbaseball.com.
