InCapta, Inc. (INCT) Update February 11, 2021
InCapta, Inc., Expresses Condolences Regarding 100 Car Pile Up with Fatalities in Fort Worth, Texas and Company Update on OTC SubmissionCHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCapta, Inc., wishes to express its sincere condolences to all those affected by today's tragedy in Fort Worth, Texas where at least 5 were killed in a 100 multi-car/truck pile up due to icy road conditions this morning. We pray for everyone affected and for all families involved. Gregory Martin, Chairman and CEO said, "We ask that you please join us in prayer and if you have have to travel, that everyone would be very careful before going out on icy roads as conditions across the U.S. are quite hazardous."
As stated in the company's prior press, InCapta, Inc. is actively working to gain OTC current status. We believe it is the best route for the company to keep the public consistently updated and to further the business plans for 2021 and beyond. These plans involve coordinating with transfer agents, securities attorneys and other professionals. Please visit the company website at www.InCapta.com. The company is working daily to bring the OTC status current.
Ean Martin, Chief Operating Officer, says, “Since our last update we continue to actively work on going current with OTC and following the proper protocols, step by step to ensure it is done efficiently and effectively. We appreciate our shareholder's patience. We look forward to completion of these requirements and are excited about the company plans for expansion which the company will disclose in the near future.”
The company does not make statements outside of official press releases, website or official communications. Anything or anyone expressing anything to the contrary, should be disregarded. We wish to thank our shareholders for their participation and extend our best wishes for a safe, healthy, and successful 2021.
About InCapta, Inc.
InCapta, Inc., formerly known as TBC Global News Network, Inc., is a media holding company. The company works with clients to develop, operate, and market online cloud Television/radio networks along with entertainment projects and with wholesale grocers . InCapta, Inc., participates in online business models by providing executive level managerial assistance as well as arranging for clients' online presence through social media. www.InCapta.com
www.BananaBoxWholesaleGrocery.com
Gregory Martin
INCAPTA INC
+1 682-229-7476
President@Incapta.com