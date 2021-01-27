INCAPTA, INC Announces 2021 Goals and Other Company News
CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCapta, Inc., (INCT) Part of the InCapta, Inc., 2021 growth plan calls for the company to add all past and future filings to OTC. The Company believes it is the most efficient way to provide shareholders and the public informed of current and possible future company events. By adding to OTC, it will allow InCapta to have a go-to place for all filings, news and financial updates.
Ean Martin, InCapta, Inc., Chief Operating Officer said, “We believe by making InCapta’s profile and filings available to OTC as soon as possible, it will facilitate the ease of information and transparency which will provide for continued growth. Once current filing status is attained with OTC markets, these updates will flow more easily and will translate into another milestone in the InCapta, Inc., 2021 plan.”
Greg Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InCapta, Inc., said, “We are continually working to develop a solid growth plan, which began in 2019. These efforts have continued to be successful. We're excited for the next step in this plan and bringing it fully to fruition. We're currently working with our team, including our Securities Attorney to facilitate all the details."
The company continues to evaluate potential acquisitions and possible strategic affiliations, as it develops platforms and moves forward in 2021 and beyond.
The company does not make statements outside of its official press releases or official communications. Anything expressed to the contrary, should be disregarded. We wish to thank our shareholders for their participation and extend our best wishes for a safe, healthy, and successful 2021.
About InCapta, Inc. InCapta, Inc., formerly known as TBC Global News Network, Inc., is a media holding company. The company works with clients to develop, operate, and market online cloud Television/radio networks along with entertainment projects and with wholesale grocers . InCapta, Inc participates in online business models by providing executive level managerial assistance as well as arranging for clients' online presence through social media. www.InCapta.com www.BananaBoxWholesaleGrocery.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Notice:
This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but
are not limited to, the Company's views on the expected future trading of its common stock
following the filing of and are generally identified by phrases such as "thinks,"
"anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," and similar words. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statement. These statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry, competition and capital requirements. These and other risks are more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K
and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which should be read in conjunction herewith for a further discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Consider those factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after
the date of this release, except as required by law. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” and other similar statements of our expectation identify forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are based largely on management’s expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed herein.
