Winter Fun Doesn’t Rest at Chula Vista Resort
Iconic Wisconsin Resort Announces New Activities Lineup for Fun, Safe Family Winter Getaways
New groomed cross-country trails are a huge hit with multi-generational families”WISCONSIN DELLS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chula Vista Resort announced today a new line-up of outdoor and indoor winter activities for resort guests. These new activities are affordable, fun, and compliant with COVID-19 recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
— Krissy Kaminski Sigmund
“Don’t miss out on a fun winter getaway,” Krissy Kaminski, vice president of Chula Vista Resort, said. “Chula Vista is open and ready to provide fun, safe adventures for the whole family in 2021.”
Chula Vista Resort now offers the following activities for a fun, safe family getaway this winter:
• Cross-Country Skiing on three new trails at varying skill levels
• Sledding on the grounds of their Cold Water Canyon Golf Course
• Snowshoeing on groomed, convenient trails
• Hiking for families and enthusiasts
• Crackling fires daily on a magnificent outdoor patio
• Swimming, Sliding and Relaxing at Lost Rios Indoor Waterpark, 80,000 sq. ft. of indoor water activities
• Soaking in outdoor hot tubs overlooking magnificent white pines
• Dining for the whole family at six restaurants including the award-winning Kaminski’s Chop House
• A trip to the movies at their 4D theatre
Winter activities at Chula Vista Resort offer outdoor and indoor options for all ages and skill levels.
More than 10 miles of cross-country ski trails are now available on three new trails, ranging from beginner to intermediate in difficulty. An all-day trail pass costs just $7 per person and provides hours of entertainment. Trails groomed by our new Tid Tech grooming system makes for both freestyle and classic skiing adventures.
The freshly groomed ski trails offer options for snowshoeing and hiking — no experience necessary. Families can expect to see active wildlife, including sightings of the local whitetail deer. Bring your own cross-country or snowshoeing sports equipment or rentals are available at the Cold Water Canyon Golf Pro Shop, offering a low cost way to try a new sport.
Sledding at Cold Water Canyon Golf Course is fun for the whole family. Sleds are available for just $3 a person, with a variety of styles to choose from. Sledding is open every weekend, 10am to 7pm.
Three large fire pits center a magnificent outdoor patio, giving guests a place to warm up and enjoy the winter weather. Families can come in from the trails and relax with delicious food, warm drinks, and a crackling fire.
Spa Del Sol guests can relax while soaking in an oversized steaming outdoor hot tub or sitting in front of a two-story adobe fireplace. This gorgeous patio space overlooks the beautiful Wisconsin River and a breathtaking forest of 100-foot tall white pines. (Due to COVID-19 recommendations, this area is limited to spa guests only.)
For guests who are looking for indoor activities, there is no shortage of fun at Chula Vista Resort. A 4D theatre provides new adventures for guests without ever leaving their seats. There are six premier restaurants at the resort, including the award-winning Kaminski’s Chop House, serving up fresh steaks and Wisconsin favorites.
The Los Rios Indoor Waterpark provides 80,000 square feet of thrills and family fun. This indoor waterpark includes Flyan Mayan, the country’s fastest water roller coaster, the Incatinka Kiddie Play Area, and Rio Rapids Action River, a lazy river surrounding recreation Mayan ruins.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy a Wisconsin winter in a safe, healthy way,” Kaminski says. “It gives us great pleasure to be able to offer getaways to guests during these unprecedented times.”
Chula Vista Resort is committed to the health and safety of all its staff and guests. All activities at the resort are compliant with current CDC recommendations. The Resort enforces the State of Wisconsin mask mandate, effective February 4, 2021 for all guests 5 and older.
About Chula Vista Resort: Chula Vista Resort is an iconic family-operated Wisconsin resort in the Waterpark Capital of the World. The resort features more than 600 guest rooms, suites, villas and condominiums, six restaurants, and 80,000 square feet of meeting and conference space. It caters to families and guests with a host of onsite activities including indoor and outdoor waterparks, a zip-line and adventure park, and an18-hole golf course. Chula Vista Resort recently completed a $10 million room renovation and is newly part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
###
Krissy Kaminski Sigmund
Chula Vista Resort
+1 608-844-3156
krissyk@chulavistaresort.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn