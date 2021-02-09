Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on Feb. 11 via Teleconference

February 9, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Thursday, February 11 at 10 a.m. via teleconference.

The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors. In addition, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s equine industry will be discussed.

Following this meeting the board will adjourn for an hour and then move into a closed session. Call-in information for the closed session will be sent to board members.

Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.

Note: Starting Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) will begin posting all public meeting notices on the event calendar and newsroom pages of MDA’s website. Meeting notices will no longer be distributed via press release. Please contact MDA’s Public Information Officer Megan Guilfoyle at megan.guilfoyle@maryland.gov with any questions.