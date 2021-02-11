RetailNext and Watcom Group Sign Exclusive Agreement for Distribution of RetailNext in Russia and and other CIS Markets
Watcom Group, the largest store analytics provider in Russia/CIS will exclusively leverage RetailNext’s market-leading technology for its vast customer base.
RetailNext's suite of solutions and extensive support for channel partners will fuel the next phase of our growth in the Russian & CIS markets.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, announced its partnership with Moscow, Russia based Watcom Group further strengthening its global market position and positioning the Company for continued growth through its channel program.
— Roman Skorkhodov, General Director Watcom Group
“Our retailers have matured beyond the need for basic traffic counting and require an increasingly complex set of data to optimize their businesses. With the RetailNext platform, we will be able to deliver the most sophisticated, easy to manage, and cost-effective entrance traffic/footfall analytics as well as the advanced analytics required to optimize marketing, operations, and merchandising inside of the store. RetailNext's suite of solutions and extensive support for channel partners will fuel the next phase of Watcom Group growth in the Russian and CIS market,” said Watcom Group general director, Roman Skorokhodov.
RetailNext has seen explosive growth in its channel partner program over the past year and now has more than 50 distribution partners globally. The Company continues to expand its international footprint as well as its distribution to companies seeking solutions such as asset protection, building occupancy, and retail banking analytics through these partnerships.
“We have long admired Watcom’s position in the Russian and CIS markets and are especially excited by their understanding of the role data and analytics is playing in the evolution of retail. With RetailNext, Watcom Group will be able to deliver a comprehensive set of analytics at the door and throughout the entire shopper journey, giving retailers the data they need to grow and optimize as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very excited to have them as our partner in this market,” said Alexei Agratchev, co-founder and CEO of RetailNext.
About RetailNext
The first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience real time.
More than 450 retailers in over 85 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, eliminate unnecessary costs and mitigate liability risks. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
