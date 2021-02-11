Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,775 in the last 365 days.

RetailNext and Watcom Group Sign Exclusive Agreement for Distribution of RetailNext in Russia and and other CIS Markets

Watcom Group, the largest store analytics provider in Russia/CIS will exclusively leverage RetailNext’s market-leading technology for its vast customer base.

RetailNext's suite of solutions and extensive support for channel partners will fuel the next phase of our growth in the Russian & CIS markets.”
— Roman Skorkhodov, General Director Watcom Group
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences, announced its partnership with Moscow, Russia based Watcom Group further strengthening its global market position and positioning the Company for continued growth through its channel program.

“Our retailers have matured beyond the need for basic traffic counting and require an increasingly complex set of data to optimize their businesses. With the RetailNext platform, we will be able to deliver the most sophisticated, easy to manage, and cost-effective entrance traffic/footfall analytics as well as the advanced analytics required to optimize marketing, operations, and merchandising inside of the store. RetailNext's suite of solutions and extensive support for channel partners will fuel the next phase of Watcom Group growth in the Russian and CIS market,” said Watcom Group general director, Roman Skorokhodov.

RetailNext has seen explosive growth in its channel partner program over the past year and now has more than 50 distribution partners globally. The Company continues to expand its international footprint as well as its distribution to companies seeking solutions such as asset protection, building occupancy, and retail banking analytics through these partnerships.

“We have long admired Watcom’s position in the Russian and CIS markets and are especially excited by their understanding of the role data and analytics is playing in the evolution of retail. With RetailNext, Watcom Group will be able to deliver a comprehensive set of analytics at the door and throughout the entire shopper journey, giving retailers the data they need to grow and optimize as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. We are very excited to have them as our partner in this market,” said Alexei Agratchev, co-founder and CEO of RetailNext.

About RetailNext
The first retail vertical IoT platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience real time.

More than 450 retailers in over 85 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, eliminate unnecessary costs and mitigate liability risks. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. Learn more at www.retailnext.net.

Bridget Johns
RetailNext, Inc.
+1 646-643-5027
email us here

You just read:

RetailNext and Watcom Group Sign Exclusive Agreement for Distribution of RetailNext in Russia and and other CIS Markets

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.