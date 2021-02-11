Romance Lives on Florida's Historic Coast
Magnolia Avenue in St. Augustine Florida is one of the most scenic streets in teh Nation's oldest city.
Health protocols are in place, and wide-open spaces abound for Lovers Visiting Florida's Historic Coast for Valentine's Weekend
On Florida's Historic Coast we are open for business, especially this time of year when Romance abounds.”ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida’s Historic Coast is a popular destination for weddings, honeymoons and anniversary retreats. However, you don’t have to be celebrating a romantic milestone to find plenty of ways to set the mood and make lasting memories.
— Richard Goldman, CEO St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra VCB
Health protocols are in place, and wide-open spaces abound. A visit to St. Augustine, recently ranked a Top 10 Emerging Destination in the U.S. by Tripadvisor, promises the ambiance of a European getaway right here in Florida. And Ponte Vedra Beach, is well known for its award-winning luxurious spas, exclusive beach resorts and some of the best golf experiences in the world. There are great offers for lovers to come visit in February - and plenty of space to feel safe.
Businesses here are thriving and they are welcoming guests with open spaces to enjoy stays and experiences that are unlike anywhere else in the U.S. For example, the Sweet Escape Romance Package at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa in Ponte Vedra Beach includes a bottle of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival, access to the Renowned TPC Sawgrass, and more. Or, the Pampered Romance Package at St. Francis Inn in historic St. Augustine includes champagne, a 60-minute couple’s massage at Salt Spa St. Augustine, tours of the Nation's oldest city, and more.
Couples can experience an exclusive date night sailing through the St. Augustine waterways aboard one of St. Augustine Sailing’s luxury vessels while snuggling up and sipping on sparkling wine. Or one can surprise their sweetie with a private carriage ride with The Tasting Tours that includes a bottle of delicious pink Rose` Prosecco, a private tour of the old city and a decadent dessert following the ride.
Can’t make it for Valentine’s Weekend? There are offers and opportunities for memorable romantic getaways throughout the month of February and the year.
For more ideas for romance on Florida’s Historic Coast, visit www.floridashistoriccoast.com/blog/romance-st-augustine-ponte-vedra/.
Located between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, outstanding golf and seaside elegance at Ponte Vedra Beach, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com or call 1.800.653.2489.
