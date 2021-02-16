2THEDGE Selects Vista Solutions an Emerging Technology RECON Block 2 Award for a Portable Vehicle Inspection System

Agile Testing and Development of advanced vision and lighting techniques to identify sub-millimeter surface defects and damage on a moving vehicle.

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2THEDGE has awarded Vista Solutions a follow-on contract to continue with the Research and Engineering on a Capability of Need (RECON) efforts to develop a portable, 360-degree high-definition vision inspection system that can capture surface defects and damage on a moving vehicle with sub-millimeter precision.

Leveraging 2THEDGE’s agile Testing and Experimentation as a Service (TEXaS) capabilities, Vista Solutions will continue with the next iteration of this multi-phased rapid prototype development program to develop a working proof-of-concept solution that demonstrates the ability to replace an error-prone manual inspection process conducted on stationary vehicles with a portable 360-degree high-definition vision solution that allows vehicles to be driven through and the results captured on-the-fly to a cloud-based portal.

Vista Solutions’ Block 1 Development rapidly demonstrated real world capabilities that validated the Key Performance Parameters (KPPs) supporting the expected business value and return on investment:

“We were very impressed with the work Vista was able to perform, rapidly building a rough mockup of their proposed proof-of-concept solution and then conducting a series of experiments using different lighting and camera configurations. Within a short amount of time and cost, Vista was able to provide results that confirmed further R&D investment was warranted.” – Transportation Business Sponsor for Block 1 Testing and Experimentation

ABOUT VISTA SOLUTIONS

Vista Solutions is an advanced engineering and technology company providing turnkey vision inspection products and solutions to a diverse client and industry base including Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Consumer Products, Military and Metal Casting. More information about the Vista Solutions team can be found at https://www.vistasolutions.ca.

ABOUT 2THEDGE

2THEDGE enables global organizations to rapidly identify, test and drive adoption of new capabilities to accelerate business outcomes. For more information or to apply for Testing and Experimentation Funding,, contact STEP_FORWARD@2THEDGE.com.

