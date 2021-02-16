Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,191 in the last 365 days.

2THEDGE Selects Vista Solutions an Emerging Technology RECON Block 2 Award for a Portable Vehicle Inspection System

Agile Testing and Development of advanced vision and lighting techniques to identify sub-millimeter surface defects and damage on a moving vehicle.

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2THEDGE has awarded Vista Solutions a follow-on contract to continue with the Research and Engineering on a Capability of Need (RECON) efforts to develop a portable, 360-degree high-definition vision inspection system that can capture surface defects and damage on a moving vehicle with sub-millimeter precision.

Leveraging 2THEDGE’s agile Testing and Experimentation as a Service (TEXaS) capabilities, Vista Solutions will continue with the next iteration of this multi-phased rapid prototype development program to develop a working proof-of-concept solution that demonstrates the ability to replace an error-prone manual inspection process conducted on stationary vehicles with a portable 360-degree high-definition vision solution that allows vehicles to be driven through and the results captured on-the-fly to a cloud-based portal.

Vista Solutions’ Block 1 Development rapidly demonstrated real world capabilities that validated the Key Performance Parameters (KPPs) supporting the expected business value and return on investment:

“We were very impressed with the work Vista was able to perform, rapidly building a rough mockup of their proposed proof-of-concept solution and then conducting a series of experiments using different lighting and camera configurations. Within a short amount of time and cost, Vista was able to provide results that confirmed further R&D investment was warranted.” – Transportation Business Sponsor for Block 1 Testing and Experimentation

ABOUT VISTA SOLUTIONS

Vista Solutions is an advanced engineering and technology company providing turnkey vision inspection products and solutions to a diverse client and industry base including Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Consumer Products, Military and Metal Casting. More information about the Vista Solutions team can be found at https://www.vistasolutions.ca.

ABOUT 2THEDGE

2THEDGE enables global organizations to rapidly identify, test and drive adoption of new capabilities to accelerate business outcomes. For more information or to apply for Testing and Experimentation Funding,, contact STEP_FORWARD@2THEDGE.com.

CONTACT: Ty Harmon
Email: Tyson.Harmon@2thedge.com
Website: https://2thedge.com/

Tyson Harmon
2THEDGE, LLC
+1 972-752-8781
STEP_Forward@2THEDGE.com

You just read:

2THEDGE Selects Vista Solutions an Emerging Technology RECON Block 2 Award for a Portable Vehicle Inspection System

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.