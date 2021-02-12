Energy Professionals’ Handoff to Marshall Faulk Results in Touchdown for a Drug-Free World
Energy Professionals sponsors Super Bowl pregame party, as Marshall Faulk and celebrity friends host a drive for a Drug-Free World at Top Golf Tampa.
“Drugs are something that is someone else’s problem until it’s your kid and by then it’s too late”.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever wondered what famous football players do once they stop playing football?
— Marshall Faulk
That’s a question I asked myself last Sunday, after watching Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a historic super bowl victory; “I mean, how many more super bowls does Brady need to win before calling it a day, and what’s he going to do after that?”
According to current stats, the average NFL player retires at age 35, with a career life of just over 8 years.
Well, age 35 isn’t quite a retirement age so how do your favorite football heroes spend the remaining 50-60 years of their life?
While a few star players move-on to become coaches, TV personalities, or announcers, it’s said that for most well-known players their careers end the day their name is elected to the Hall of Fame.
For 47-year-old Marshall Faulk, his 2011 election into the Hall of Fame marked the beginning of a completely new kind of touchdown.
If you’ve ever played Madden NFL through the late 90s and early 2000, or if you caught even a glimpse of 1999’s Greatest Show on Turf, you’ll know Marshall Faulk as the go-to player for the St. Louis Rams, as he led them to one of the most epic championships of all time.
Prior to that, Faulk played alongside Payton Manning, where to this day some of his plays mark some of the most amazing plays in Colt history.
Often called the superman of football, Marshall Faulk took football fans by storm as he rushed across football fields unlike any other NFL running back of his time.
Having retired from the NFL at age 33, Marshall never really stopped scoring touchdowns, but today his “touchdowns” are for a drug-free world as some of his post-career highlights include teaching kids how to stay off drugs.
Growing up in New Orleans’ ninth ward, Marshall saw firsthand the importance of safeguarding a drug-free future for children.
“Drugs are something that is someone else’s problem until it’s your kid and by then it’s too late". says Marshall.
Taking lead as the national spokesperson for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, Marshall Faulk works to educate children on the truth about drugs through materials provided by the foundation.
Tackling prevalent drug use amongst children, the materials include a series of free interactive online courses designed to help you learn what drugs are, what they are made of, as well as their long-term effects. The courses also contain real stories from people about each of the most popular drugs of choice.
Last Friday, just two days before Tampa’s Super Bowl Sunday, Faulk hosted an invite-only event where he and celebrity friends promoted and raised funds for the foundation.
Competing to see who could drive a ball closest to the pin, the event featured an exclusive Weekend of Golf giveaway sponsored by Energy Professionals, whose President Jim Mathers shares involvement in the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.
Based in Clearwater, Florida but servicing companies in all states, Energy Professionals is one of North America’s leading energy consulting firms, helping businesses find competitive energy rates. Also offering energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions, Energy Professionals helps businesses be more energy independent, giving them more choice and less waste.
The event took place at Top Golf’s Tampa location, where celebrities and guests entered a contest where they could win the golf giveaway. All proceeds of the event helped fuel activities to educate children on the truth about drugs.
“If I could banish one single problem from this world with a snap of my fingers, it would be drugs. Drugs not only devastate lives, but they are destroying our nation’s future as more and more children are ruined by drug abuse” says President Jim Mathers, “having someone like Marshall Faulk helping educate children through these materials is incredible and I’m proud that my organization could help.”
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit organization that empowers children and youth through factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.
Their completely unique materials, booklets, videos, and interactive tools and events popularize drug-free living and help children choose not to use drugs in the first place.
On their website, the foundation also provides information and free tools and programs for anyone who wants to get involved or start their own education and prevention in their area.
Having been already involved in drug prevention activities for several years, Marshall’s involvement with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World started after he had numerous events where he saw their materials.
“After about three or four years of continuously showing up to different events and seeing them participate, help, advocate, and provide the information that they did, I just wanted to know more.” Marshall tells LRM in an interview, “By asking a simple question, ‘so what do you guys do, explain this, explain what you mean’, and with that explanation came alignment of how I live my life and what I believe in.” … “it was just perfect alignment and so I took that, and I asked, ‘what can I do to help?’.”
