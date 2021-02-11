4 Dangers Your Arborist Can Spot on Your Trees in Winter

ISA Certified Arborist, Rob Nagy, finds dangerous girdling roots on a routine winter tree inspection.

Giroud Tree and Lawn explains why winter is an ideal time to have your trees inspected by an ISA Certified Arborist.

An arborist can see so many more things in the wintertime... at this time of year, I can see the complete structure of the tree and spot problems that might be hidden when the tree is leafed out.” — Rob Nagy, ISA Certified Giroud Arborist

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huntingdon Valley, PA: With multiple snow storms this winter, the rapid change in weather can take a toll on trees. Giroud Tree and Lawn explains why homeowners should have trees inspected by an ISA Certified Arborist now in winter while trees are bare and exposed.Bare Tree Branches Expose Health and Safety ProblemsWinter is a great time for homeowners to have trees inspected for health and safety because an arborist can check for signs of hidden dangers.“From an Arborist’s standpoint, I can see so many more things in the wintertime than I can when the trees are in full leaf,” explains ISA Certified Giroud Arborist, Rob Nagy. “At this time of year, I can see the complete structure of the tree and spot problems that might be hidden when the tree is leafed out.” In this video, Nagy shares what tree dangers are exposed during a winter tree inspection. A trained arborist can spot these problems:1. Girdling roots and compromised root systems- while grass is dormant, root problems are more exposed. Soaking rain and heavy, wet snow can loosen tree root systems, while winter winds pull on the roots. This damage may not become evident until much later when the tree uproots, often damaging property and posing a safety risk to anyone in its way.2. Cracks may have formed in the trunk – Cold winds and dips in temperature can fill existing cracks in a tree trunk with frost and cause the crack to expand.3. Weak limbs may now be supporting too much weight – Heavy rain and snow resting on a tree’s branches can put too much pressure on them. As the weather continues to stay cold, that rain and snow turns to ice. As the weather warms a bit, that snow can become wet and heavy before finally melting, forcing each branch to support an incredible amount of extra weight. If it becomes too much for a tree to handle, the branches will start to crack and break off. Oftentimes branches don’t fall right away, and the cracks may cause the heavy limbs to fall when least expected.4. Signs of insect damage- with a full view of the trunk and branches, an arborist can identify insects that attacked a tree the previous spring and summer. Those same insects would have left behind larvae that will hatch in the spring, ready to cause more damage to the tree.The Benefits of Treework in WinterIf problems are identified and pruning or tree removal is necessary, winter is also an ideal time for tree work. “Treework in winter is less invasive on the property,” says Nagy. “The ground is hard and the grass is in dormancy, so heavy machinery won’t sink into the lawn.”Being Proactive is the Best Course of ActionThe only way to know for sure that if trees and shrubs are healthy and safe is to have them closely inspected by an ISA Certified Arborist. Identifying issues now in winter will allow homeowners to enjoy the yard without worry come spring.About Giroud Tree and LawnGiroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.

4 Tree Dangers an Arborist Can See in a Winter Inspection