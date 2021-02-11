NUPI Americas, Inc. expanding operations in Hampton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – NUPI Americas, Inc., a subsidiary of Nupi Industrie Italiane, S.p.A., today announced plans to expand operations in Hampton County. The $4.3 million investment will create 28 new jobs.

Founded in 2001, NUPI Americas, Inc. is a plastic fabrication company specializing in the manufacturing and marketing of the NIRON, SMARTFLEX and ELOFIT product lines. These product lines offer a complete pipe and fitting system for the distribution of hot and cold water in plumbing and air conditioning systems; gasoline and diesel in service stations; and water and natural gas underground.

Located at 314 Commerce Parkway in Early Branch, NUPI Americas, Inc.’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023. Individuals interested in joining the NUPI Americas, Inc. team should visit the company’s website for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“Five years ago, we began our ‘business adventure’ in South Carolina, intending to stay and grow within the state. We are now ready to again take another step forward and expand our business to target our goal of exponential market growth in the U.S. A special thanks goes to the state of South Carolina, Hampton County and the SouthernCarolina Alliance for their continued support and confidence in our growing business. We must also thank our cherished employees at our Early Branch facility who, during this pandemic and the tremendous disruptions it has caused, have performed admirably and provided the leadership and hard work that have made our continued growth possible.” –Nupi Industrie Italiane, S.p.A. CEO and NUPI Americas, Inc. President and CEO Marco Genoni

“It’s always a great day when we can announce new jobs, especially those in our rural counties. We thank NUPI Americas, Inc. for their commitment to South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing the continued growth these 28 jobs will bring to Hampton County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

"South Carolina's manufacturing industry continues to grow, and we celebrate yet another victory for that sector with today’s announcement that NUPI Americas, Inc. is expanding its Hampton County operations. I offer my congratulations to the company and the local community on this continued partnership." -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are grateful to NUPI Americas, Inc. for their commitment to Hampton County and South Carolina as they continue to grow their business. A leading manufacturer with international reach, NUPI’s dedication to excellence is a point of pride for our community, where every job created brings new opportunities and speaks to the quality of our workforce.” -Hampton County Council Chairman Buddy Phillips

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates NUPI Americas, Inc. on their success in Hampton County, and we thank them for their investment in our people. This marks the company’s second expansion since first locating at the Southern Carolina Industrial Campus in 2015. We are both proud and appreciative of their continued growth and investment in our regional economy.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Martin Sauls