The Missouri Senate Minute for Feb. 10: Committee Hearings

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Senate committees hear Senate Bill 225, which would allow the concealed carry of firearms on public transportation systems and transporting of non-functioning or unloaded firearms on public buses, and Senate Concurrent Resolution 3, which would condemn the Missouri Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision.

