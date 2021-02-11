Video: Sen. Onder Presents SJR 2 in Committee

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, presents Senate Joint Resolution 2 to the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee. This resolution, if approved by Missouri voters, would modify the process for getting an initiative petition on the ballot.
