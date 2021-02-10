Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Get to know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Kelley Heath

Maine DOE team member Kelley Heath is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Kelley in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I work for the Adult Education Office at Maine DOE.  I am the High School Equivalency/ Data Coordinator for Adult Education.

What do you like best about your job?

I like working with the local adult education programs throughout Maine to help them collect and make the most out of their adult education data.  Each data point represents a real person who needs our support, and when programs use data to improve the lives of those adults, it is very gratifying.

How or why did you decide on this career?

Initially, I studied theatre, but always knew I wanted to teach.  When I moved back to Maine, I started teaching part-time for my local adult education program.  In 2013, I had the opportunity to begin working with the state adult education team and I am thankful every day that I get to work with such great people!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I enjoy traveling (when I can) and spending time on Sebago Lake.

