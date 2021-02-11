Peazzy launches new ‘Social Economy’ platform providing a residual income for all members
Peazzy a new platform aiming to provide its members with a residual income from their data is launching in March 2021 and is looking for early Firestarter usersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder Nick Grove said “I fundamentally believe everyone holds a value in their digital information that has long been kept from us all as individuals and used as a mechanism to value technology and service companies”. The premise to this belief is that we have constantly been told our data is not worth anything, or not much, when the likes of Facebook, LinkedIn and other such platforms are effectively valued at $Bn’s on their user base.
The plethora of technology platforms and the Trillions of dollars of value generated in the tech sector is derived from industrial and personal data, be that the energy consumption of your home, your credit history, Amazon shopping preferences, mobile phone data, smart car or Fitbit.
More recently, says Nick, some people in the U.K. have received years of PPI calls from companies buying and selling your data in the hope of ‘helping you’ recover money you may have paid out for PPI. Your data may have sold for 10p but a successful claim can result in thousands of pounds for those companies.
This is just the tip of the iceberg says Nick, “Our personal information and that includes data generated by our personal and home devices is being used and traded daily without anyone of us receiving direct value back for it”. In fact, when discussing this the typical response is that we are getting Facebook or Google for free, or Amazon has the right to capture information on its customers.
But where is the line? Facebook is worth over $400bn, Google too and Amazon is changing the face of commerce across the planet squeezing the smaller businesses and suppliers. All have had significant questions asked about their monopolies and ethical use of user data, most notably the recent Facebook & Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Nick goes on to say, it is time we started to not just get more direct value from our data but also more control over where and how it is used. As the internet of things grows, smart cities and just in time products and services it is important we get more control over our digital environment. One may even say that we are all in fact “Slaves” something that has been a highlight of 2020 with Black Lives Matter it is important to realise that in a digital sense there is no discrimination in our enslavement; we are all traded as property or Chattels and make nothing from it.
We have developed Peazzy to solve some fundamental challenges, help us take control of our digital interactions and provide a way to transact and trade with each other be it swapping and donating our reward points or gaming tokens, trading our data or requesting offers from vendors, our aim Is to empower our members to develop the services they need whilst sharing in the collective value of the platform. Every member and user is the value and Will be rewarded as such.
Nick believes there are enough visionary CEOs of tech companies starting to talk this way now, that there is a need for Digital Human Rights and that one of the best ways to make a happen is by working together to achieve it.
If you would like to be a firestarter member of Peazzy you can signup for the Pre-launch here
lee grant
Peazzy
07913345961
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter