St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204913
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper V. Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 2019
INCIDENT LOCATION: Saint Albans, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Travis Cruz
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations concluded an investigation resulting in the arrest of Travis Cruz, 30, of Saint Albans, Vermont. Cruz was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and ordered to appear in court on February 11, 2021 to answer to the charge of aggravated sexual assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: February 11, 2021 @ 0830 HRS
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division – Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.