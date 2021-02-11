St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper V. Valenti

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 2019

INCIDENT LOCATION: Saint Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Travis Cruz

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigations concluded an investigation resulting in the arrest of Travis Cruz, 30, of Saint Albans, Vermont. Cruz was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility and ordered to appear in court on February 11, 2021 to answer to the charge of aggravated sexual assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: February 11, 2021 @ 0830 HRS

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division – Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

