Reasons Why Students Need to Connect to a VPN
In these modern times, gone are the days where only the big corporations are aware of, and let alone, use Virtual Private Networks or VPN for security and restriction purposes.
It is also vital for students, who are mostly dependent on the internet when it comes to researching their assignments, projects, and other academic endeavors, to connect to a VPN. After all, everything that students need can be found in the world wide web.
But unfortunately, because of some factors like ISP restrictions and geo-blocked contents, students are being limited to these massive resources, and it should not be the case.
This is where a VPN tends to be helpful. Below are the reasons on why students should install a VPN on their devices:
1. Bypass academic restrictive internet usage policies - mostly, universities and colleges tend to block websites and apps like Facebook, Twitter, and even WhatsApp. These apps are sources of communication for students in this technology-dependent generation, so blocking these may cause some issues within students and even their instructors and professors.
2. Safe browsing while using public wi-fi - it is inevitable to connect to a public hotspot, especially for students who prefer studying and doing their assignments in coffee shops where there is minimal noise and relaxing ambiance. Public wi-fis are notorious for their unsafe data protection. By connecting to a VPN, students can browse the internet without being tracked by hackers.
3. Invisible search history - even if one has deleted his search history, search engines and other websites have already recorded the user’s online activities. The main reason is these sites use these records for targeted advertising. Even though this strategy seems harmless, several people get annoyed with many pop-up ads in every site they visit.
4. Avoid bandwidth throttling - oftentimes, students are preoccupied with several academic endeavors that even just a slight inconvenience may stress them out. Especially if it is in the middle of watching a documentary required by a professor or doing some research , the internet decreases its speed. With a VPN, the user’s IP address is hidden so the user would not have to worry about the ISP’s bandwidth throttling caused by online activities such as streaming and file sharing.
5. Unlimited access to geo-blocked websites - students often need a guide on writing a great research paper or a case study, and there are a lot of these documents in the internet. Unfortunately, several internet users cannot access these because the majority of them are part of the geo-blocked contents in cyberspace.
A VPN is really helpful. But of course, not every VPN is suitable for students. Be wary of the price and package that a paid VPN can give; also, be aware of the consequences of a free VPN. It is better to research the VPN that one is eyeing to install. After all, the user’s safety, security, and privacy are the most important of all.
