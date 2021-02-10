Derecho damaged trees focus of proposed salvage timber sale at Walnut Woods State Park

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a virtual public meeting to outline a proposed salvage timber sale in Walnut Woods State Park on Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. The salvage timber sale involves trees damaged from the derecho winds in August 2020. Derecho winds damaged multiple trees within the park, which now pose a risk to park users. Each tree was evaluated according to the Iowa DNR tree risk assessment procedure. 

The Iowa DNR is asking those planning to attend the virtual meeting to email the park office at walnut_woods@dnr.iowa.gov to pre-register. The meeting will be held at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYscOGtrDssHd3D67HsUAz-M5fsJyP9s9af 

For more information, contact Josh Shipman, manager, Walnut Woods State Park, 515-285-7476, or walnut_woods@dnr.iowa.gov.

