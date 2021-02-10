Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ice fishing shelters must be removed by Feb. 20

DES MOINES – Permanent ice fishing shelters must be removed from all state-owned lands and waters by Feb. 20. Ice shelter owners are encouraged not to wait until the last minute to get their shelter off the ice. If a shelter falls through the ice, the owner is responsible for getting it out of the lake.

