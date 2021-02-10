Fish and Game to offer wolf trapper education class in Jerome

The Magic Valley Region will be offering a wolf trapper education class on March 6, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at their new Hunter Education facility at the Jerome regional office. Class size is limited to 12 students. Registration for the class is online only by visiting www.idfg.idaho.gov under the education tab. No walk-in registration will be allowed.

Anyone intending to trap wolves must attend a wolf trapper education class prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags. Anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education.

For more information call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.