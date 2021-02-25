New York Strategist Lori Hamilton Offers Guide on Staying Creative in Crisis

Lori Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Prosperity Productions Prosperity Productions, Delivering the Unexpected, Uncovering Secrets and Bringing Insights to Light Prosperity Productions

Some helpful tricks for dealing with the challenges faced by creatives this year

I love to share tips on working with teams at all times, but especially trying times. It's important to let people have fun so they can relax and be creative.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A strategist in her daily work, Lori Hamilton is also a creator, comedian and performer. Hamilton is familiar with the challenges of staying creative no matter what may be going on around you.“The biggest obstacles to staying creative in crisis for me are fear, that brain lock that comes when I’m under pressure to DO something now, fatigue, I’ve been working on the same problem for ages and I just feel burned out, or lack of focus, how do I pay attention to things when I’m feely foggy?”Hamilton has put together a list of things she practices to help address and manage these obstacles here in Staying Creative in Crisis. The full list is available on the website for her successful research company, Prosperity Productions, where she also offers other guides and strategies for creatives and business leaders. The practices range from simple short activities that take under five minutes, like re-setting your brain using certain techniques, to longer practices such as exploring a topic that you love for half-an-hour in order to inspire yourself.She also offers suggestions for group activities to avoid burn-out and inspire creativity in team settings. “Two things are key,” Hamilton says, “Fun and silliness. It’s important to give people permission to misbehave with their ideas so they don’t get locked in perfectionism.”Maintaining an open mindset can be difficult when faced with the daily pressures of life, add a global crisis to that and it can feel impossible. By offering manageable practices, Hamilton hopes to encourage other creators to prioritize their health and their art even when it feels like the world is falling apart.About Lori... As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 43 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications, NYU Business School, Pace University. Lori speaks three languages semi-fluently, can do 32+ accents, and knows how to caramelize sugar with a blow torch. And, if you ask nicely, she’ll make her face look like a Pez dispenser.

