Actor Brent Duffey Produces first Short Film, 'Jim’s Gibberish'
Short, Dark Comedy will Have Viewers in StitchesLOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Brent Duffey announced today that he has completed production on his first short film, Jim’s Gibberish. The film is a short, dark comedy focused on Jim, an office worker who works hard, but is met with a shocking betrayal. Jim doesn’t know it, but during times of stress, his imagination uplifts him from the unfortunate events that befall him. This week the film was officially selected for the Reno Comedy Film Festival.
“The production of the film took an unlikely twist due to the pandemic,” Duffey said. “We started months before the world came to a halt; the original dramatic feature film ended up being a short dark comedy. We spent months going back and forth with ideas on making up for the lack of scenes filmed. Fortunately, most of the inappropriately funny scenes were filmed before the pandemic. Finishing the project was more salient than spending an additional year on producing it. Plus, it seems we need more laughter in our lives than drama.”
Duffey is a first-time director, but he is a seasoned actor, having appeared in many Hollywood movies, including The Final Wish, Hickok, and Traded. He has also appeared in the television shows Betrayed, Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, Unusual Suspects, and Drop Dead Diva. He also produced the short film.
Jim’s Gibberish was written by Adam Daniels, also known as Jack Rain, for film festivals. Daniels is also an actor known for his roles in AWOL-72 and Desecrated. Daniels stars in the film as the main character Jim.
Jennifer Field plays opposite Daniels as Amy. Field was a nominee for Best Ensemble Cast for The College Life in 2020. She has appeared in television shows such as Artificial, 9-1-1, and For the People. She has appeared in films such as Comisery, Choke, and Body of Night. She has also appeared in several short films. The film also features Ethiopian actor Omar Adem known for his roles in Casting the Net and Blvd. of Broken Dreams.
Greg Farber
Bit-Line Entertainment
email us here
Official Movie Trailer