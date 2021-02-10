Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Special Message for Remote Workers in Montana

We understand COVID-19 impacts all aspects of our community. Throughout this event, we will work hard to keep you updated on the impact COVID-19 has on taxation, alcoholic beverage control, and property assessment.

We serve the people of Montana and are here to help you through this time of crisis.

If you have been impacted by COVID-19 and are facing hardships, we will work with you to find a solution.

To see how other agencies have been impacted by COVID-19 go to COVID19.mt.gov.

We are continually reviewing due dates and deadlines. Please check back regularly or subscribe for COVID-19 updates to receive notifications for future changes.

Information Regarding COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

Stimulus payments are being issued by the IRS.

The Montana Department of Revenue is unable to assist in securing your stimulus payment.

You can check on the status of your COVID-19 Stimulus payment at IRS.gov/Coronavirus/Get-My-Payment.

