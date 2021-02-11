Moncrieff Magic Welcomes New Surgeon
Award-winning Hunter Plastic Surgery welcome one of Australia’s most experienced surgeons to their team.
NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning Hunter Plastic Surgery have welcomed one of Australia's most experienced surgeons to their team.
— Dr James French
Associate Professor Dr James French is now offering surgery in Newcastle as part of the Hunter Plastic Surgery team.
Plastic Surgeon Dr Nick Moncrieff said Dr French is is a Specialist General Surgeon who has over 30 years experience in medicine and surgery and is a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons.
“He supervised some of my training in Sydney over 20 years ago,” he said.
“Due to overwhelming demand from women in Newcastle, I asked Dr French if he’d be willing to join my practice and help even more local women lead healthier, happier lives.”
Specialist Surgeon Dr French has been transitioning into the Hunter Plastic Surgery team in recent months, working alongside Dr Moncrieff in the operating theater and in the clinic. He officially started operating on Newcastle patients this week.
Having Dr French join the team means Hunter Plastic Surgery will be able to offer more choice in terms of their surgeon, operating dates and fees.
Dr French can currently see patients as soon as early March with surgery within a month after that. By way of contrast, the wait to see Dr Moncrieff and secure a surgical date is around 5 months.
Dr French said it was easy to agree to joining Dr Moncrieff and his team. “I’ve known Nick for over 2 decades, and we have always enjoyed a great working relationship, sharing knowledge and experience over the years,” he said.
“I have a passion for helping patients and look forward to making life a little easier for Newcastle women.”
As an Associate Professor at the University of Sydney, Dr French is involved in teaching – from medical students to medical graduates and post graduate surgical fellows. He has contributed to numerous peer reviewed articles and is involved in numerous local and international clinical trials.
In his Sydney clinic Dr French also offers reconstruction and cancer treatment (which will not be offered at Hunter Plastic Surgery).
More details about his Sydney practice is here.
About Hunter Plastic Surgery
Hunter Plastic Surgery is Newcastle’s multi award-winning cosmetic plastic surgery clinic, founded by Dr Nicholas and Amber Moncrieff in 2009. It exclusively offers body surgery to women, along with a focused range of medispa treatments.
Hunter Plastic Surgery’s purpose is to make women healthy and happy. This is reflected in our patient feedback which shows that over 99% of our patients say they would recommend us to others and that we have over 350 five-star online reviews.
Our focus on providing five-star experiences for patients has been recognized at local and national awards where we have won 23 awards for our service and team since 2015. More about our award-winning service and results, along with other elements of our 5 star difference is here.
