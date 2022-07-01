The Path anthology takes readers on a spiritual journey
The Path – A Collection of Inspirational and Spiritual Journeys has been published by Change Empire Books this week.
There are no rules regarding spirituality, no restrictions on what constitutes an authentic spiritual experience.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 2021 Census, 44% of Australians identified as ‘Christian’, and 39% as having ‘No Religion’. Pair this with American research from the Pew Research Centre, which identified yearly increases in people who identify as ‘spiritual but not religious’, and we can see an emerging trend. Almost half our population has faith in a higher power, but almost as many have other beliefs or follow no spiritual path at all.
Now, with the pandemic halting and changing life, as we know it in every corner of the globe, more people are looking for something bigger than themselves, than ever before.
20 men and women from four countries have joined together and written their stories detailing their own spiritual journeys.
Reaching the top ten sales lists in multiple competitive categories on several Amazon country sites and featured as a Hot New Release in Australia, US, and the UK, “The Path – A Collection of Inspirational and Spiritual Journeys” has been published by Change Empire Books this week.
Cathryn Mora, The Path’s publisher, says “There are no rules regarding spirituality, no restrictions on what constitutes an authentic spiritual experience. People can find spiritual meaning in anything from a car accident to hearing the voices of angels. Someone might be a spiritual person in their ordinary life, practising the power of Reiki or theta healing; they might be called to be spiritual through their work, helping others find peace and closure; or their spirituality might be guided by the faith of an organised religion.”
She adds, “Spirituality means many things to many people. The Path traces the spiritual journeys of twenty men and women around the world, revealing in their own words their experience, how they found their way, and what their spiritual journey has meant to them.”
This book isn’t what your audience will expect, but it might be exactly what they need.
The idea of spirituality might be overwhelming or daunting to some, because they feel they must “be”, “do” or “believe” in something specific, but following a spiritual path is different for every person, and every one of those paths is valid.
The Path was a labour of love. The 20 authors were coached, trained, supported, and encouraged to share their stories with the world.
Cathryn said what inspired them all was the hope that people from all countries, cultures, and backgrounds will be inspired to take their own spiritual journey, resulting in a more fulfilling and loving life journey.
