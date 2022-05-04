Pinky Mckay Wins Gold Stevie® Award In 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards
Pinky McKay wins GOLD Stevie® Award in the Award for Innovation in Health & Wellness category in the ninth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.
Early cessation of breastfeeding has a cost - personally and to community healthcare resources.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinky McKay was named the winner of a GOLD Stevie® Award in the Award for Innovation in Health & Wellness category in the ninth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.
— Pinky McKay
The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognise innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Wednesday, 29 June.
More than 900 nominations from organisations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others. Pinky McKay won the Award for Innovation in Health & Wellness category.
Australia’s most recognised and respected breastfeeding expert, Pinky McKay, supports families and lactation professionals through her innovative products and education programs.
“I meet many women experiencing stress, poor nutrition, and low milk supply. Visiting them in their homes, I educate mums about the connection between their diet and their breastfeeding experience, and averting postnatal depletion,” Pinky said.
“Time-poor new mothers can barely make a sandwich, let alone plan and prepare a healthy lactogenic diet.
“Early cessation of breastfeeding has a cost - personally and to community healthcare resources.”
Through her support and nourishment of breastfeeding families and education for professionals, Pinky’s innovative health and wellness initiatives have lasting impacts on maternal and infant health and mortality; maternal mental health, environmental and economic outcomes both personally for Boobie Brands customers and their children; as well as families and communities across the Asia Pacific region.
Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in March and April.
“The ninth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.
“The organisations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 29 June.”
Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 29 June awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.
About Pinky McKay
Pinky’ McKay’s FREE ebooks, blogs, webinars, social media (over 350,000 followers), Youtube, weekly newsletters (50,000), online meet-ups, Pinky’s Podcast “Tits Up” and Boobie Foods WeChat provide a valued, reliable source of breastfeeding and early parenting information.
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organisations in more than 70 nations. Honouring organisations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
