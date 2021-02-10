10:05 AM Update: Lane Restriction on Route 15 SB in Jackson Township, Lycoming County

10:05 AM Update: Both lanes of Route 15 southbound are open.​

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction on Route 15 southbound, approximately 1-mile south of the Lycoming/Tioga County line, in Jackson Township, Lycoming County.

Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed. The lane restriction is expected to be lifted by 10:00 AM.

