Section of Schuylkill River Trail to Close February 15 for Three Months for Retaining Wall Repair in Center City Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Schuylkill River Trail will be closed under the Chestnut Street Bridge in Center City Philadelphia for up to three months beginning Monday, February 15, for repairs to a retaining wall, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Trail users will be directed along posted detour routes to access points at Market Street and Walnut Street. Access points to the Trail will remain open at South Street; the Bridge at Schuylkill River Park (25th & Spruce); Locust Street; Walnut Street; Market Street; JFK Boulevard; and Race Street. Trail access from Chestnut Street remains closed during construction on the Chestnut Street Bridge.

The retaining wall supports the Trail along the east bank of the river at the Chestnut Street Bridge. PennDOT is partnering with the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department, which owns the Trail and its non-profit partner the Schuylkill River Development Corporation, to repair the wall as part of its $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street Bridge and eight other nearby structures.

Repairs to the retaining wall have been scheduled to be completed before the start of the Trail’s period of heaviest usage during the spring and summer months.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

