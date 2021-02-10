Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT Restores Speed Limits on Section of Interstate 80

With winter weather conditions improving in the area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored speeds on a section of Interstate 80 in the region.

Speed limits have been restored and the restriction for commercial vehicles to use only the right lane has been lifted on the following roads:    • Interstate 80 in Clearfield County from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek to mile-marker 133/Kylertown;

PennDOT rereminds motorists that they can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

 Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423/cell 814-360-3013 

# # #

PennDOT Restores Speed Limits on Section of Interstate 80



