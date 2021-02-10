Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CloudOpty announces CloudScore™

Cloud Optimization made easy for Everyone with CloudScore™ from CloudOpty

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudOpty announces their newest version with advanced features like CloudScore™, Cost Saver, Performance Booster, Security and Compliance Centers.

“With this latest version, we created a CloudScore™ to help you assess your cloud landscape. It's like a Credit Score, giving you a way of comparing your implementation to industry peers. The cloud computing landscape is maturing, and as enterprises continue to have multi-cloud adoption, there is a need to standardize and simplify cloud management. ” – Raju Shreewastava, CEO, CloudOpty

Cloud landscapes with multiple implementations are costly, complicated, and challenging to maintain, leaving them vulnerable to a multitude of security and compliance issues. CloudOpty provides visibility, step-by-step guidance, and one-click actions to make improvements to your landscape.
Our goal is to make cloud management accessible to everyone. In addition to CloudScore™, we provide insightful dashboards and reports to help you achieve operational excellence.

CloudOpty gives you end-to-end cloud optimization insights using:
• Cost Optimizer
• Performance Booster
• Security center
• Compliance center

Check out this short 1.5 minutes video to experience the CloudOpty advantage.

About CloudOpty
CloudOpty, a Silicon Valley-based company, has its roots in the data and analytics space. The organization is headquartered in the US and has an R&D Center in India.

CloudOpty is a SaaS solution that enables public cloud users to get a CloudScore™ and perform end-to-end cloud optimization to save cost, boost performance, and have a secure and compliant cloud.

Ready to champion the cloud? Book a demo or get started at https://cloudopty.com/

CloudOpty
Address:
39111 Paseo Padre Parkway,
Suite #305, Fremont,
CA 94538, USA.
Website: https://cloudopty.com/
Email: info@cloudopty.com

Raju Shreewastava
CloudOpty
info@cloudopty.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter

