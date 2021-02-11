STRIVE Elects Program Graduate as New Co-Chairman of the Board

STRIVE's new Board Co-Chairman Roy Castro STRIVE International

Roy Castro, CEO of D.M. Ice Cream Corporation, is first-ever alumnus to be named Board member and officer of the Board

A STRIVE graduate and powerful voice for our organization and our mission, Roy represents the very best of STRIVE and the idea that there are endless possibilities for our students and graduates.” — STRIVE’s President and CEO, Phil Weinberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STRIVE, a leading national non-profit workforce development organization, is pleased to announce the election of Roy Castro as Co-Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Castro, who joined the STRIVE Board in 2017 and is a STRIVE alumnus, will lead the organization in partnership with Brian Friedman, President of Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. and STRIVE’s Board Chairman since 2018.

“STRIVE is not only helping people prepare for jobs, we’re working to end poverty within families and communities, especially communities of color. I am proof that by helping one person, we can change the path of generations,” said Mr. Castro. He first came to STRIVE’s New York offices in 2003 after his release from federal prison, seeking to improve his life and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty experienced by his family. STRIVE’s nationally-recognized training model helped Mr. Castro land a job after graduation and move up the career ladder; he is now the owner of D.M. Ice Cream Corporation, a company with $10 million in annual revenue. A frequent speaker to STRIVE students and to others across New York City, Mr. Castro was honored at the Robin Hood Heroes Breakfast in 2019. He is married and has two children.

Mr. Castro is also a graduate of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. He was nominated for the program by Goldman Sachs Partner, Dina Powell McCormick, after they met at a STRIVE event. Since graduation, Mr. Castro’s business revenues have more than tripled. “STRIVE sees what people can be and unlocks their potential by providing effective job training and employment opportunities. This organization transforms lives with grace, love, and constant support for their students. I’m so grateful that STRIVE introduced me to Roy and I’m so proud of all that he continues to accomplish in his life and for the organization,” said Ms. McCormick.

Mr. Castro, who became a STRIVE Board member in 2017, has provided strategic guidance to improve STRIVE’s programs, and has consistently supported STRIVE students with essential supplies. Working with the 17-member Board, he will help STRIVE accomplish its ambitious growth plan, STRIVE Higher. With STRIVE Higher, STRIVE plans to open more wholly owned and operated STRIVE sites, improve program fidelity across existing sites, and continuously offer high-quality services with the goal of helping 10,000 students in the next five years.

“Roy is a proud STRIVE alumnus and passionate about carrying forward STRIVE's vision. It is my honor to partner and serve with Roy, a STRIVE graduate, as this shows that anything is possible if you have the opportunity,” said Brian Friedman, STRIVE’s Board Co-Chairman. “As the world seeks the path to true and lasting racial equity and justice, STRIVE stands tall as an enabler of open-ended opportunity for those who might otherwise be denied their fair chance at what their abilities and drive can accomplish.”

STRIVE’s President and CEO, Phil Weinberg, said of Mr. Castro’s position, “A STRIVE graduate and powerful voice for our organization and our mission, Roy represents the very best of STRIVE and the idea that there are endless possibilities for our students and graduates.”



About STRIVE:

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national workforce development leader that for more than 36 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant employment barriers. STRIVE's proven model moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and defines the American dream. Headquartered in East Harlem, NY, since its founding in 1984, STRIVE has helped more than 80,000 graduates prepare for career success through employment programs geared toward adults, young adults, and those with involvement in the justice system.

A moment with Roy Castro