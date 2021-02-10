The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa achieves health security verification from Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide
It is one of two hotels in Houston, Texas, to achieve health security VERIFIED™ status to date.
The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, located in the Galleria area of Houston, Texas, is proud to announce that it is has become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide. It is one of two hotels in Houston, Texas, to achieve health security VERIFIED™ status to date. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.
— Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide
This verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on a hotel’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.
Visitors and hotel guests of The Houstonian Hotel are greeted in the lobby with a staffed wellness desk, where they are screened and provided a color-of-the-day wristband. “This verification is important because guests want to know that hoteliers are doing everything possible to keep them healthy when they visit,” said Hotel General Manager Steve Fronterhouse. “We have a comprehensive Health and Sanitization Program in place and are strictly following state and local guidelines, while continuing to anticipate the needs of our customers,” he said.
Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on hospitality excellence, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.
“The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "By becoming VERIFIED™, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party.”
For a complete list of hotels and resorts that currently are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, please visit www.forbestravelguide.com/verified.
# # #
About The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and it consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social gatherings and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception area and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools & Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, an indoor Reflection Pool and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio opened as part of The Houstonian Complex in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort and unparalleled guest experience.
www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
About Forbes Travel Guide
Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.
About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.
Seliece Womble
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
+17136149541 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
COVID Safe Protocols