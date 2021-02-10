Henriksen Productions partners with MyXR Inc to provide XR engagement software for a new digital empowerment platform
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul Alignment Creative Hub launches soon with conscious inspiration from athletes to artists.
Today, entertainment company Henriksen Productions announces a strategic partnership with MYXR Inc, a global industry-leading SaaS software company, to bring its engagement and XR software to drive growth of Henriksen’s newest conscious entertainment venture, Soul Alignment Creative Hub. The Soul Alignment Creative Hub is the powerful new platform for global artists and athletes to learn and share tips, experiences, and opportunities with each other and their communities. MyXR’s new releases, including MyXR Engage 2.0x, as well as the new MyXR Experience Platform 3.0 will help power the growth from day one.
“As a film producer, director, dancer, entrepreneur and investor, I know what having the right team looks like. We chose MyXR because of the types of engagement they can provide as well as the scalability of their platforms and their entertainment industry experience as a team,” said Paris Henriksen, CEO and founder of Henriksen Productions and founder of Soul Alignment.. “The technology behind MyXR’s platforms is coming at the perfect time for us, creating a menu of powerful tools and scalable engagement for our fans and users to elevate their experiences.”
The Soul Alignment Creative Hub Platform is a content creators ‘Dream Hub’. It's a space where the best of the best in their fields of arts -- dance, music, film, and podcasting to sports and wellness -- come together and share their knowledge and skill set with members.
Our ‘SOUL ALIGNMENT CREATIVE HUB’ is not your standard streaming service or Membership Hub. It’s all that is creatively healing and transforming humanity and the planet, under one incredible platform.
“We're honored to be working with Paris and the Henriksen Productions team on the new venture. They are incredibly talented and creative, and perfectly aligned with our mission and software platforms,” said Hans Koch, chairman and CEO of MyXR Inc. “The Soul Alignment platform is the missing inspirational piece in an artist’s journey, and we are excited to bring MyXR Engage 2.0 and the MyXR Experience Platform to them, rewarding and inspiring them as much as they do the same for us.”
About Henriksen Productions
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Australia and Bali, Henriksen Productions is a conscious focused Entertainment Company, providing content that will fuel viewers' souls. Our mission is to inspire and educate Men, Women and Children around the world to become the best version of themselves. Through our productions we plan to target Social, Political, Spiritual, and Economic topics that will allow for growth in the human mind. We choose to use conscious methods to do this, meaning we will not be developing projects that have a typical negative “Social Stigma” or low vibrational energy. Our involvement in Community is one of the important things for us as it allows for connection and inclusivity, we choose to spread this energy through to our staff and Collaborations too. For more information visit https://henriksenproductions.com/.
About MyXR™ Inc.
MyXR Inc. is a SaaS software and solutions company building a global augmented reality, AI, and engagement ecosystem to optimize and empower the everyday experience of sports, work, entertainment, and community worldwide. MyXR’s mission is to engage the world through the breadth and connection of its software experiences. MyXR is inspired by its teams in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Honolulu, New Delhi, and soon, more locations worldwide. For more information, visit https://MyXR.com/.
